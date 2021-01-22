Neo Market Capitalization Tops $1.67 Billion (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Neo has a total market capitalization of $1.67 billion and $857.63 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Neo has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Neo coin can currently be bought for about $23.71 or 0.00072572 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00053085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00125550 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.00276896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00069344 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00039771 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $109.39 or 0.00334829 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo’s launch date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official website for Neo is neo.org. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Neo

Neo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

