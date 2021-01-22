Nepsis Inc. Has $7.66 Million Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Nepsis Inc. lessened its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. JD.com accounts for about 2.8% of Nepsis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $7,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,039,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $546,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201,988 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in JD.com by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,613,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $435,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,301 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in JD.com by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,206,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $326,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,588 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,911,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 4,450,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $345,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.57.

Shares of JD.com stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $94.91. The stock had a trading volume of 6,873,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,414,237. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.70 and a 1 year high of $96.20. The company has a market cap of $138.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.33.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

