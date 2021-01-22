Netbox Coin (NBX) Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 22nd. During the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Netbox Coin has a market cap of $2.15 million and $84,802.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00104839 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000914 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00015222 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.42 or 0.00326023 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000203 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00024546 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Netbox Coin Coin Profile

Netbox Coin (NBX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 77,313,468 coins and its circulating supply is 76,953,235 coins. Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global. Netbox Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@netboxglobal. The Reddit community for Netbox Coin is https://reddit.com/