Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $630.00 at Truist

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Truist from $560.00 to $630.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.65% from the stock’s previous close.

NFLX has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $575.00.

NFLX stock opened at $579.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $515.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $503.32. The stock has a market cap of $256.17 billion, a PE ratio of 93.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix has a 1 year low of $290.25 and a 1 year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 461,042 shares of company stock worth $241,770,048 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Netflix by 42.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,152 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $150,620,000 after purchasing an additional 88,940 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its holdings in Netflix by 52.4% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,534 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at $3,428,000. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Netflix by 5.1% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 14,400 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

