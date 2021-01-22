Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $650.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price increased by Barclays from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NFLX. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $575.00.

NFLX opened at $579.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $515.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $503.32. Netflix has a twelve month low of $290.25 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $256.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,602.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 461,042 shares of company stock worth $241,770,048. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,531,546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,765,879,000 after acquiring an additional 125,297 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,654,518,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Netflix by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,008,483 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,504,333,000 after purchasing an additional 140,674 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,024,473,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,950,745 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $975,432,000 after buying an additional 50,016 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

