NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). NeuBase Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.04) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NeuBase Therapeutics.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NBSE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Shares of NeuBase Therapeutics stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $8.95. The company had a trading volume of 676 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,342. The firm has a market cap of $207.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.02. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $11.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,027,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,386,000 after buying an additional 123,800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $415,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 11.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 277,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 28,850 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $733,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $391,000. 28.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

