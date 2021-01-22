NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Trading 5.4% Higher

Shares of NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) were up 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.98 and last traded at $3.92. Approximately 441,463 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 487,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.11.

Get NeuroMetrix alerts:

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 71.00% and a negative net margin of 38.80%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NeuroMetrix stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) by 69.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,841 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,245 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of NeuroMetrix worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuroMetrix Company Profile (NASDAQ:NURO)

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroMetrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroMetrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.