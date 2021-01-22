Neutrino USD (USDN) Price Up 0.8% Over Last Week

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One Neutrino USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Neutrino USD has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $113.40 million and approximately $3.94 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00053890 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00125878 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00074713 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.35 or 0.00278142 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00069936 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 113,890,569 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,890,029 tokens. The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam.

Neutrino USD Token Trading

Neutrino USD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

