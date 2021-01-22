NeutriSci International Inc. (NU.V) (CVE:NU) Trading Down 9.8%

NeutriSci International Inc. (NU.V) (CVE:NU)’s stock price was down 9.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 408,196 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,822,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.99 million and a P/E ratio of -15.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

NeutriSci International Inc develops, markets, and distributes nutraceutical products in Canada. Its products include Neuenergy, an energy chewable tablet that provides focus and mental clarity; and BluScience, a nutraceutical product. The company sells its products through a distribution network of retail and online channels.

