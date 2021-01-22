New Capital Management LP Sells 158 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

New Capital Management LP lessened its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,309. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $60.07 and a 52 week high of $96.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.52.

