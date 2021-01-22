Newfound Research LLC Buys New Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 558 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Waters accounts for approximately 0.4% of Newfound Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Waters during the first quarter worth $1,744,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Waters by 27.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,228,000 after buying an additional 8,043 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Waters by 35.6% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 2,419 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Waters during the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in Waters by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Waters news, CFO Sherry Buck sold 17,499 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $3,878,128.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,554.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $312,771.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,002,540.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,098 shares of company stock worth $5,630,343 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on WAT. Cleveland Research raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Waters in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.83.

Shares of WAT stock traded up $2.36 on Friday, hitting $273.62. The stock had a trading volume of 359,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,984. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $252.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.97. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters Co. has a one year low of $154.39 and a one year high of $274.59.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $593.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.15 million. On average, research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

