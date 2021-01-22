Newfound Research LLC Grows Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 273.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in IDEX by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 8,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in IDEX by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $1,065,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $1,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

In other IDEX news, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 152,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total transaction of $28,913,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,614,434.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $673,418.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,995.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 278,406 shares of company stock valued at $50,376,244. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IEX stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $196.54. The company had a trading volume of 394,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $104.56 and a twelve month high of $211.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.29.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $581.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.54 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Several brokerages have commented on IEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Cowen lowered IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on IDEX from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.09.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.