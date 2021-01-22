Newfound Research LLC Takes Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. Teleflex makes up approximately 0.3% of Newfound Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 21,075 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 61,455 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,293,000 after buying an additional 8,827 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Teleflex from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.27.

TFX stock traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $386.44. 197,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,283. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $221.27 and a 12-month high of $414.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $397.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $373.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $628.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.18 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total value of $1,107,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,682. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.38, for a total value of $72,276.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,382.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

