Newton Trading Down 2.1% Over Last Week (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last week, Newton has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Newton has a total market capitalization of $5.78 million and $984,043.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Newton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00052999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00125504 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00074014 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00276068 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00069776 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000734 BTC.

About Newton

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

Newton can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.