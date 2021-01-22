NewYork Exchange (NYE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $293,036.00

NewYork Exchange (CURRENCY:NYE) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 22nd. NewYork Exchange has a market capitalization of $119.05 million and approximately $293,036.00 worth of NewYork Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NewYork Exchange coin can now be purchased for $16.79 or 0.00051371 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, NewYork Exchange has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

NewYork Exchange Profile

NYE is a coin. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2019. NewYork Exchange’s total supply is 375,379,191 coins and its circulating supply is 7,090,060 coins. The Reddit community for NewYork Exchange is https://reddit.com/