NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) to report $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.59. NexPoint Residential Trust posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.64. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $42.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.20 and its 200-day moving average is $41.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.97. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $52.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.341 dividend. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,125,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,984,000 after acquiring an additional 339,206 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 191,804.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 318,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,261,000 after acquiring an additional 318,396 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 423.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 260,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 210,474 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 320,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,557,000 after acquiring an additional 147,529 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,048,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,502,000 after acquiring an additional 131,011 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

