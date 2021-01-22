NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Trading Up 6.3%

NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) shares were up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.05 and last traded at $12.97. Approximately 186,810 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 304,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NXTC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded NextCure from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextCure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Get NextCure alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 51.73 and a quick ratio of 51.73. The firm has a market cap of $377.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32 and a beta of -0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.47.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that NextCure, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXTC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of NextCure by 499.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextCure during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of NextCure during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextCure during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextCure during the second quarter worth about $242,000. 66.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC)

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for NextCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.