NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) PT Lowered to $78.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.25 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.73.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE opened at $83.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.03. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $85.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $12,293,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 656.7% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.