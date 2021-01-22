Nichols plc (NICL.L) (LON:NICL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,218.09

Nichols plc (NICL.L) (LON:NICL) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,218.09 and traded as high as $1,380.00. Nichols plc (NICL.L) shares last traded at $1,352.50, with a volume of 6,230 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,278.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,218.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £476.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.21.

About Nichols plc (NICL.L) (LON:NICL)

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, and Sunkist brands.

