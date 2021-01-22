Nicola Mining Inc. (NIM.V) (CVE:NIM) Shares Gap Up to $0.13

Nicola Mining Inc. (NIM.V) (CVE:NIM)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.14. Nicola Mining Inc. (NIM.V) shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 1,750 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,588.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27.

About Nicola Mining Inc. (NIM.V) (CVE:NIM)

Nicola Mining Inc, a junior exploration and custom milling company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral property interests in Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Treasure Mountain project comprising 30 mineral claims and 1 mineral lease located to the northeast of Hope, British Columbia; and the New Craigmont project consisting of 21 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 10,913 hectares, and 10 mineral leases covering approximately 347 hectares located in the Merritt, British Columbia.

