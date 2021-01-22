NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,944 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 69.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in NIKE by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 74,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in NIKE by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 10,608 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,703 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,012,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,768,259. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $219.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.63, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $699,111.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 450,170 shares of company stock valued at $63,160,981 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.46.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

