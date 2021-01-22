NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.40

Shares of NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.40 and last traded at $13.40, with a volume of 206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.34.

NIPPON STL & SU/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NSSMY)

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication, Engineering and Construction, Chemicals, New materials, and System Solutions. The company offers steel plates; hot- and cold-rolled steel sheets and coils, coated steel sheets, color coated steel sheets, electrolytic tin plates, and electrical steel sheets; bar and rod materials; and structural steel products.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for NIPPON STL & SU/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIPPON STL & SU/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.