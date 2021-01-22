Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Noah from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Noah from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday.

NYSE:NOAH opened at $49.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.84. Noah has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $49.88.

Noah declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Noah by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Noah by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Noah in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Noah by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 606,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Noah by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

