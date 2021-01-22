Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems (OTCMKTS:NIMU) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Shares of Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIMU) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.03. Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 6,500 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03.

About Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems (OTCMKTS:NIMU)

Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sales of non-invasive, motorized, and whole body periodic acceleration platforms. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Miami, Florida.

