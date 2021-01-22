Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Insider Christine Deputy Sells 15,947 Shares

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) insider Christine Deputy sold 15,947 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $576,005.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,993.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE JWN opened at $36.24 on Friday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.72.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JWN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nordstrom by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 11,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

