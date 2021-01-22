Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.50 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NHYDY. UBS Group downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Pareto Securities upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.50.

NHYDY stock opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $5.00.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

