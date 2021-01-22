Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 590.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 638,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,771,000 after acquiring an additional 545,917 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Northern Trust by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,412,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $188,138,000 after purchasing an additional 203,746 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Northern Trust by 261.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 247,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,297,000 after purchasing an additional 179,053 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Northern Trust by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 510,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,827,000 after buying an additional 100,865 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in Northern Trust by 167.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 116,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after buying an additional 73,292 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 7,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $589,856.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total value of $942,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,346 shares of company stock valued at $6,100,497. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.17.

Northern Trust stock opened at $94.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $106.68.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.23%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

