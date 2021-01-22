Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NORTHFIELD Building Loan and Savings Association in the village of Mariners Harbor, Town of Northfield, County of Richmond, by a group of Staten Islanders for the purpose of rendering mutual aid to each other, and to those who shall hereafter be associated with us. “

NFBK has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson raised shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

NASDAQ NFBK opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $16.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $692.19 million, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.74.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $35.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.06 million. As a group, analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,433. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 301.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 213.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,853 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 44.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 11.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 87.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,330 shares during the last quarter. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

