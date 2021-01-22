Northside Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.36.

PH traded down $4.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $275.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,112,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,731. The stock has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.26. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $293.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 3,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total transaction of $966,312.96. Also, Director Ake Svensson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.72, for a total value of $529,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,173 shares of company stock valued at $9,161,621. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

