Northside Capital Management LLC Has $339,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR)

Northside Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,540 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the third quarter worth $81,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the third quarter worth $141,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 15.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 212,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 28,319 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 12.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 28,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust alerts:

BGR traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.78. 96,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,341. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.84. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Profile

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

Further Reading: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.