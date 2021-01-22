Northside Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Northside Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 661,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,701 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for 18.9% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $63,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 615.4% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 31,226 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 147,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,037,000 after purchasing an additional 48,920 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DVY stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.02. 618,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,037. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.23. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $61.89 and a 52-week high of $107.31.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

