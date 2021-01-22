Northside Capital Management LLC Sells 481 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Northside Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.0% in the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,953 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 12.9% during the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,764 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after acquiring an additional 13,130 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.1% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,588 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 215,990 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.93.

In other news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,525,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,044 shares of company stock valued at $9,218,750 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,131,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,169,805. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $77.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $97.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Read More: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.