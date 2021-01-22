Northstar Asset Management LLC Purchases 150 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,091 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $213.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.96. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $231.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCD. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer raised McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.61.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

