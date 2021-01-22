Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.80.

NWN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Northwest Natural from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

Shares of NYSE:NWN traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.92. 459,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. Northwest Natural has a 12-month low of $41.78 and a 12-month high of $77.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.58.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $93.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.32 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 8.08%. Northwest Natural’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 87.67%.

In other Northwest Natural news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $69,851.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,532.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Justin Palfreyman sold 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $120,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,101 shares of company stock worth $198,561. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWN. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

