Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.68

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.68 and traded as high as $32.57. Northwest Pipe shares last traded at $32.23, with a volume of 37,595 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $77.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWPX. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 51,845 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 328.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 83,851 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 31,849 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, reinforced concrete pipes, and protective linings primarily used in water infrastructure, including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, various structural applications, and other applications.

