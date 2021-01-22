Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Has $347,000 Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,983,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $465,355,000 after buying an additional 659,549 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of 3M by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 200,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $1.63 on Friday, hitting $169.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,344,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $180.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.87 and a 200-day moving average of $166.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Gordon Haskett raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.33.

In related news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,081.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

