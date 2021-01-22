Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,040 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $9,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHH. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,526,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 72,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 13,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 171,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHH traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,761. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.61. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $26.31 and a 52 week high of $48.62.

