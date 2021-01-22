Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $26.04

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.04 and traded as low as $24.77. Norwood Financial shares last traded at $24.77, with a volume of 7,848 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Norwood Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $203.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.56.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $17.40 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from Norwood Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

In related news, Director Alexandra K. Nolan purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.77 per share, with a total value of $133,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lewis J. Critelli sold 3,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $91,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,552.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 5,255 shares of company stock valued at $140,587. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWFL. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in Norwood Financial in the third quarter valued at $3,150,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Norwood Financial during the second quarter worth about $293,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in Norwood Financial by 37.6% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 10,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Norwood Financial by 31.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Norwood Financial by 72.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

