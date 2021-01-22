Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.41

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.41 and traded as high as $3.06. Nova LifeStyle shares last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 69,996 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Nova LifeStyle from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.97.

Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nova LifeStyle had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 174.62%. The company had revenue of $3.32 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nova LifeStyle stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) by 209.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,752 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.61% of Nova LifeStyle worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Nova LifeStyle

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home offices.

