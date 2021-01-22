NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.325 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

NRG Energy has increased its dividend by 900.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NRG traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $40.58. 359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,768,530. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.63. NRG Energy has a 52-week low of $19.54 and a 52-week high of $41.73.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 43.90%. NRG Energy’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on NRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NRG Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.56.

In other news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

