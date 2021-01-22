NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.99. NTN Buzztime shares last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 1,370,218 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.72.

NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter. NTN Buzztime had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a negative net margin of 61.42%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NTN Buzztime stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.74% of NTN Buzztime at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

NTN Buzztime, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides interactive entertainment and technology to bars, restaurants, casinos, and senior living centers in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is its tablet platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets, and cases and charging trays for the tablets to various network subscribers.

