Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $60.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Nuance Communications traded as high as $50.95 and last traded at $50.68, with a volume of 35906 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.99.

NUAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their target price on Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuance Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.29.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 44,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $1,496,461.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 768,832 shares in the company, valued at $25,986,521.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $77,185.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,359,511.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 329,454 shares of company stock valued at $13,402,173 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 2,146.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,808,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 3,639,307 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 240.7% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,713,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,721,000 after buying an additional 2,623,326 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth about $5,334,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 655,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,754,000 after buying an additional 20,245 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 637,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,159,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 499.70, a P/E/G ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.85 and its 200 day moving average is $35.12.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $352.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.35 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Nuance Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.