Numeraire Market Capitalization Tops $120.28 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Numeraire has a market cap of $120.28 million and $9.90 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Numeraire token can now be purchased for approximately $26.93 or 0.00081683 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Numeraire alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00065969 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.78 or 0.00572493 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00043617 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,406.67 or 0.04265953 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014937 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016538 BTC.

Numeraire Token Profile

Numeraire (NMR) is a token. Its launch date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,974,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,465,627 tokens. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai.

Buying and Selling Numeraire

Numeraire can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Numeraire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numeraire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.