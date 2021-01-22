NuShares 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $374.00 (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last seven days, NuShares has traded 61% lower against the dollar. One NuShares token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. NuShares has a total market cap of $931,024.21 and $374.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00008817 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000600 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NuShares Profile

NuShares (CRYPTO:NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,851,778,988 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,524,677,889 tokens. NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NuShares Token Trading

NuShares can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

