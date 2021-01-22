Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)’s share price rose 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.46 and last traded at $33.24. Approximately 2,082,114 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,644,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.11.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nutanix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Nutanix from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Nutanix from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. OTR Global raised Nutanix from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.39 and a 200-day moving average of $25.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.97.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 69.59%. The business had revenue of $312.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.52 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 7,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $240,073.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,568,952.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 4,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $154,840.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,785 in the last quarter. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in Nutanix by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Nutanix in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Nutanix by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

