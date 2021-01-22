Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.99

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.99 and traded as high as $15.18. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund shares last traded at $15.14, with a volume of 41,495 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPXX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 75,923 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 435,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after buying an additional 13,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 13,436 shares during the period.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

