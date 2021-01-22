NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEC opened at $69.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.03. NVE has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $76.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.05 million, a PE ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.18.

Get NVE alerts:

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.38 million for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 54.35% and a return on equity of 15.18%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of NVE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.