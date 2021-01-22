Nwam LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Nwam LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.7% of Nwam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,585,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,958,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,294,000 after buying an additional 351,008 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,116,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,770,000 after buying an additional 331,479 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,756,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,403,000 after buying an additional 157,897 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 159.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 242,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,291,000 after buying an additional 149,086 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $208.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,776. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $209.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.39.

