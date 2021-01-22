Nwam LLC Has $2.07 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Nwam LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% in the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 587.2% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $2.47 on Friday, hitting $215.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,350,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,703,936. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.97 and its 200-day moving average is $179.83. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $215.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

