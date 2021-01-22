Nwam LLC Increases Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Nwam LLC lifted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,611 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Shopify comprises 1.0% of Nwam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $8,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,196.70. 616,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,418. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,145.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,036.06. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.30 and a 1-year high of $1,285.19. The firm has a market cap of $145.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 762.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $767.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,318.00 to $1,323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,066.43.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

